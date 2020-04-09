Three more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

Three more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Mysuru region on Thursday, taking the number of victims to 37 in Mysuru district and five in Mandya district. All three new victims are related to the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences, though indirectly. Among the total of 42 victims in the region, 26 persons are related to Jubilant Life Science. Fourteen of them are related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

According to the communication of the State Health Department, two victims of Mysuru have been designated as P183, a 55-year-old man, father of earlier victim P 104, a 27-year-old man; and P184, father of P159, a 32-year-old woman. Both P104 and P159 are employees of Jubilant Life Sciences.

The victim of Mandya is designated as P185, a 32-year-old man, who was a co-passenger of P78, also an employee of Jubilant Life Sciences.

The first case in Mysuru was confirmed on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s, a resident of Mysuru city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He went to KR Hospital and got himself admitted on March 20. He underwent treatment and was discharged on April 7. He is on an extended home quarantine at his native in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The second case was confirmed on March 23. It is a man in his mid-40s from Kerala, who had travelled from Dubai. He arrived in KIA from Dubai on March 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru. He too admitted himself for treatment at KR Hospital.

The third case, the first person related to Jubilant Life Sciences, was confirmed on March 26, a 35-year-old man, a resident of Mysuru city, who had no travel history. Again five persons of the same company were tested positive on March 28. While four of them are residents of Nanjangud town, one is a resident of Mysuru city.

On March 30, four more confirmed cases also belonged to the same company. Two more positive patients were declared on March 31. Five more tested positive on April 1. Again on April 2, two persons tested positive. On April 4, seven persons were tested positive. While five were residents of Delhi, the remaining two were employees of Jubilant Life Sciences. On April 6, a total of seven positive cases were confirmed. Among them, three have a history of travel to Delhi, one patient is Dubai-returned, while another patient is a brother of patient 104 (P104). Another victim is an employee of Jubilant Life Sciences.

It has to be recalled that the first three cases were confirmed in Mandya on April 7. One more COVID-19 positive case was confirmed on April 8. All the first four victims are residents of Malavalli town and were in contact with patients P134, P135, P136, P137, and P138, all members of Tablighi Jamaat and residents of Delhi, who are being treated in Mysuru.

The earlier victims are designated as P171, 32 years, P172, 36 years, P173, 65 years and P179, 35 years, all men. All four victims are part of the seven-member group, who had participated in a spiritual gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat Mosque at Nizamuddin in Delhi from February 5 to 13.

