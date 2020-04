Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru on Thursday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With fresh cases, active cases increased to 49. Of three, two are employees of Nanjangud based Jubilant Pharma Company and a female is a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient.

It has to be noted that as many as 10 cases were reported on Wednesday alone.

In all, including fresh cases, a total of 61 positive cases were reported and 12 of them recovered.