Three of seven thieves test positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru

Three thieves of seven, who were arrested on Wednesday by Saligrama police, in K R Nagar taluk, in Mysuru district, tested positive for Covid-19.

The police arrested Pradeep, Somashekar, Raju, Prajwal, Mahadev, Yogesh and Abhi from K R Nagar in Mysuru district and Holenarsipur taluk in Hassan district. The accused had involved in five theft cases.

Saligrama Sub-inspector T Aarathi said, three of the accused tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolated at a COVID care centre in K R Nagar and remain four are under judicial custody.

According to the SI, the accused had involved in tobacco, coconut and other theft cases under Saligrama police station limit