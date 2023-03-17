Tiger found dead in Nagarahole forest

A five-year-old male tiger was found dead at Veeranahosalli wildlife range in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve forest on Friday.

Veterinarian H Ramesh, who conducted the autopsy, said the tiger might have died due to internal injuries. The backbone and a portion of the limb were found fractured. It had tried to catch a porcupine and was injured in its mouth and leg. It died of internal bleeding, he added.

All procedures as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) were followed.