Tiger found dead in Nagarahole forest

A five-year-old male tiger was found dead at Veeranahosalli wildlife range in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve forest on Friday.
Veterinarian H Ramesh, who conducted the autopsy, said the tiger might have died due to internal injuries. The backbone and a portion of the limb were found fractured. It had tried to catch a porcupine and was injured in its mouth and leg. It died of internal bleeding, he added.
All procedures as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) were followed.
