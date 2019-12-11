Toll on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway draws flak from locals

The collection of toll at the plaza on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway has drawn flak from the farmers and the locals.

Condemning this and the hike in KSRTC bus fare, the farmers have planned a protest on the highway on December 14.

The collection of the toll was implemented at the plaza near K N Hundi on December 10. Following this, the KSRTC buses plying on the route too have hiked the bus fare by Rs 5.

The farmers and the local people are the worst affected, said farmer leader Nanjundaswamy. "The authorities have not followed the norms like service road for the use of farmers and villagers. There is also a rule that toll should not be collected from locals up to 60 km. The KSRTC is also burdening them by hiking the fare. A protest will be staged on December 14, if the authorities do not take a suitable decision," he said.