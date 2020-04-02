Trace foreign returns, says Hassan DC

Trace foreign returns, says Hassan DC

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 19:37 ist
Representative image.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish in a video conference with the taluk officials informed that a list of 57 people, who had returned from foreign countries have been sent to the respective taluk centres. They should be traced and quarantined, he said.

Those who have completed their quarantine period should be monitored for another 28 days and their health report submitted.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

As people continue to throng the market in towns, the officials should ensure that the vegetables and essential commodities are supplied to the doorsteps of the people, in goods vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat said, "There are allegations that the people from other districts and states are not being screened by the Health department officials. The officials should monitor this and ensure the health officials are on duty till 11 pm."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Hassan
COVID-19
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 