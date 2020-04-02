Trace foreign returns, says Hassan DC

Deputy Commissioner R Girish in a video conference with the taluk officials informed that a list of 57 people, who had returned from foreign countries have been sent to the respective taluk centres. They should be traced and quarantined, he said.

Those who have completed their quarantine period should be monitored for another 28 days and their health report submitted.

As people continue to throng the market in towns, the officials should ensure that the vegetables and essential commodities are supplied to the doorsteps of the people, in goods vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat said, "There are allegations that the people from other districts and states are not being screened by the Health department officials. The officials should monitor this and ensure the health officials are on duty till 11 pm."