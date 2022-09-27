Transgenders’ menace affects Mysuru’s image, say citizens  

Citizens and visitors feel that harassment by transgenders under the guise of beggary brings disrepute to the most popular tourist destination of Karnataka.

The World Tourism Day was celebrated on Tuesday, the second day of Dasara festival.

There are complaints about the indecent and violent behavior of transgenders to extort money under the guise of beggary. The harassment increases during tourist seasons, including Dasara.

R Lakshmikanth, a tourist from Bengaluru said, “Menace of transgenders was rampant in Bengaluru. The police acted to protect vehicle users, but in Mysuru, they create nuisance at some traffic junctions. They harass pedestrians especially on the stretch from the City Bus Stand and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, via Palace North Gate.”

He added, “I rolled up glasses of my car when they approached me at the Ring Road junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. A transgender made vulgar gestures and abused me. Some pestered two-wheeler riders. I had to use the glass as a shield against the harassment at the Ring Road junction on Mysuru-KRS Road.”

B S Basavaraju, a government college lecturer, said, “I travel by city bus to reach the City Bus Stand. I reach the KSRTC Cub-Urban Bus Stand by foot. During special occasions I notice these people making vulgar gestures. They harass till money is paid. We do not know how to react and end up becoming victims.”

Basavaraju commutes between KR Nagar and Mysuru for work.

Lokesh Gowda, a salesman on Ashoka Road, said, “Trangenders are looked down upon. We sympathise with them, but can’t tolerate their harassment of of people. Many transgenders in the city have come from other places and live in ghettos, to exploit tourists, and residents.”

“Going by their dress, make-up and vehicles, these transgenders do not look poor. Once they have sufficient money to start a legal business like selling fruits or vegetables, or other ware, they should stop harassing people and start a respectable life,” Gowda suggested.

S Vijayalakshmi, a contract worker with a bank, said, “They also target women. We find it embarrassing as they behave in a strange and sometimes vulgar manner. They should find some respectable ways to earn a living. They should not extort misusing the sympathy of the society.”