Transport strike affects bus services in Mysuru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus service was partially affected in Mysuru on Friday in the wake of the strike call given by the transport employees, urging the fulfilment of their various demands.
The number of buses plying was less at the Sub-urban bus stand on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to a lot of passengers. The situation was similar in the city bus stand also.
The Mysuru-Bengaluru buses that operate every 10 minutes were seen reaching the bus stand at a gap of one hour. As a result, there was a heavy rush for the buses, with the people ignoring the Covid-19 norms.
The buses to other districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan stayed away from the roads in the morning. However, the bus service to rural areas was not affected.
In Mandya, buses were not operating in the morning.
