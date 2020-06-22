Triage system launched at KR Hospital

With the infection of Covid-19 increasing, Krishna Rajendra Hospital (KR Hospital), the tertiary referral centre and teaching hospital attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) is facilitated with certain facilities for the benefit of patients.

The authorities have introduced a triage system, to ensure better patient care. The newly setup triage system is a boon to screen Covid suspects, ILI (Influenza like Illness) patients and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) patients at KR Hospital, said Dr C P Nanjaraj, Dean and Director of MMC & RI.

Patients with flu or Covid symptoms will be attended immediately at the new facility. The triage area has facilities like multiple registration and billing counters, hand sanitiser, thermal screening, waiting area with wheel chairs, stretchers and trolleys. In addition, social workers will help and guide the patients regarding lab facilities, radiology and inpatient wards.

Doctors from General Medicine and Community Medicine departments will attend to patients and nursing station is available for primary care. The hospital is equipped with 1,050 beds, with state of the art laboratory and radiology services, casualty, blood bank facility and 24x7 emergency services, the director said.

The hospital is empanelled for Ayushman Bharat Arogya Raksha (ABAR) Scheme and has dedicated wards for ILI and SARI patients is established. The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) is set up in Microbiology department to test Covid samples, he added.

According to the director, the inflow of patients with ILI and SARI symptoms has been increased. “On an average, 1,800 to 2,000 patients visit the hospital. In March, the number of ILI and SARI cases was high as private hospitals were not treating such cases.

According to the director, ILI cases will decline as monsoon has commenced. During normal years, ILI cases will be more between summer and commencement of monsoon, he said.