Two held for selling counterfeit spare parts of appliances in Mysuru

Mysuru: 2 held for selling appliances' fake spare parts

T R Sathish Kumar
  • Aug 23 2022, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mysuru Police on Tuesday raided a few shops for selling counterfeit spare parts of branded home appliances and arrested two persons.

The raids were conducted in Lashkar Mohalla area following a complaint by TTK Prestige. 

Fake 900 length whistles, 520 short whistles, 200 length whistle-packing boxes, 700 safety valves and 200 small-whistle caps were seized in the raids.

FIRs were filed against Shree Lakshmi Home Appliances and Shree Raja Ram Spare Parts. The owners of the shops -- Dhana Ram and Lacha Ram -- have been arrested. 

An FIR under Section 51 and 63 of Copyright Act, 1957, has also been lodged at Devaraja Sub-Division Police Station.

