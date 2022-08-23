Two held for selling counterfeit spare parts of appliances in Mysuru

Mysuru Police on Tuesday raided a few shops for selling counterfeit spare parts of branded home appliances and arrested two persons.
The raids were conducted in Lashkar Mohalla area following a complaint by TTK Prestige.
Fake 900 length whistles, 520 short whistles, 200 length whistle-packing boxes, 700 safety valves and 200 small-whistle caps were seized in the raids.
FIRs were filed against Shree Lakshmi Home Appliances and Shree Raja Ram Spare Parts. The owners of the shops -- Dhana Ram and Lacha Ram -- have been arrested.
An FIR under Section 51 and 63 of Copyright Act, 1957, has also been lodged at Devaraja Sub-Division Police Station.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus
What life as engineer can mean for girls
Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India
DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons