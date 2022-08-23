Two held for selling counterfeit spare parts of Prestige in Mysuru

Mysuru Police on Tuesday raided a few shops for selling counterfeit spare parts of branded home appliances and arrested two persons.

The raids were conducted in Lashkar Mohalla area following a complaint by TTK Prestige.

Fake 900 length whistles, 520 short whistles, 200 length whistle-packing boxes, 700 safety valves and 200 small-whistle caps were seized in the raids.

FIRs were filed against Shree Lakshmi Home Appliances and Shree Raja Ram Spare Parts. The owners of the shops -- Dhana Ram and Lacha Ram -- have been arrested.

An FIR under Section 51 and 63 of Copyright Act, 1957, has also been lodged at Devaraja Sub-Division Police Station.