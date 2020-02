Mysuru District Police arrested two Bangladeshi citizens for illegal migration.

Nanjangud Police arrested Mohammed Abdullah and Mohammed Habeebulla of Sathkira in Bangladesh.

The duo was working in a factory in Himmavu Industrial area in Nanjangud taluk. On a tip-off, the Police took them into custody. During the investigation, they revealed about migration from Bangladesh.

According to the Police, the duo was in Bengaluru and shifted to Nanjangud year back.