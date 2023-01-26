Unique 13th century hero stone of Hoysala period depicting 'Sati pratha' unearthed

The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada unearthed and explored a 13th-century 'herostone' (veeragallu), comprising carvings and inscription, belonging to the period of Hoysala ruler Veeraballala II (1172 to 1220 AD), whose empire was spread over South India.

It was found at Shambulingeshwara temple (of Vijaynagar period) in Chaakashettyhalli (formerly Dasana Shettyhalli and an important administrative place during the Hoysala period) of Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district. This herostone is unique because it has a rare visual evidence of 'Sati' system which prevailed then, said retired professor N S Rangaraju.

He said, "Usually, herostones are erected to commemorate heroes who fought in wars and died. But this herostone which is erected in memory of 'Masanayya', a 'sthanika' and a resident of Chaakashettyhalli from Vaishya clan (merchant), and his wife is special. It depicts Masanayya, who was injured in a battle and knew that he would die, stabs himself and also his wife as she decides to sacrifice herself, out of love for her husband. Masanayya could be Garuda-personal bodyguard of Ballala II, as he is found wearing 'Ganda Pendaara', a jewel on his left ankle".

Also Read | Tamil Nadu plans archaeological excavations in 8 locations this year

Rangaraju said that the herostone had been made from soapstone (Cloraitic shiest). There are two panels with inscriptional texts. The first one begins with the auspicious word 'Swasthi' and contains titles of Ballala II like Samasta Bhuvanshrayam, Sriprithvivallabham and others. In the second panel, the period is engraved. It is mentioned as Shalivahana Saka 1131 Vibhava Samvatsara, Thursday, 11th of Magha Shudda (February 17, 1209 AD).

He said that this is the first field-oriented work of the classical herostone inscription. "So, the centre plans to get it translocated on its premises."

Shailendra Mohan, director of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), said that they were writing to the authorities concerned for permission in this regard.

C A Shashidhara, a senior research fellow of the centre, said based on information from archaeology expert Rangaraju, he visited the village and explored the herostone.

While it was half hidden in the ground, it was estampaged after obtaining the permission of local leaders, like Jayashankara Murthy and Basappa, on January 6, 2023. A team from the centre, including Project Director N M Talwar, Office Superintendent Lingaraju HC and Associate Fellow Rakshith, were present, when it was estampaged.