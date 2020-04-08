UoM urges profs to go tech-savy for teaching

The city-based, century-old, University of Mysore has appealed to its professors to adopt technology. The university has urged them to make use of available gadgets and applications to engage in academic activities and to continue the curricular process.

Few individual teaching faculty members are making use of internet, computers, mobile phones and applications to keep their students connected and engaged in academic pursuits.

In a letter to the faculty members — professors, associate professors and also assistant professors — Registrar R Shivappa has said: “Hope you are all safe at home. Amidst the difficult times we are witnessing, due to COVID-19 national lockdown, academic activities of the University of Mysore have been interrupted. It is learnt that some individual faculty members and students are engaging themselves in teaching and learning, by utilising available technology like ‘Zoom App' (www. zoom.us.in)”.

“Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar has appreciated these efforts of the individual faculty members. He has suggested to all other faculty members to utilise the same technology for the benefit of teaching-learning amongst teachers and students. Those who are in possession of smartphones and who have formed WhatsApp groups (department-wise or class-wise) can conduct online teaching-learning classes or activities using Zoom app. The VC has also suggested to work from home and stay safe. The progress in this regard would be highly appreciated and acknowledged by the University of Mysore,” the letter states. The registrar has also attached a file on the manual on the usage of Zoom application

In a similar move, on the recommendations of the University Grants Commission, Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University (KSGH Music and Performing Arts University), headquartered in the city, has also started classes online, on platforms like Zoom app, WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube, in the interest of the students, according to incharge Vice Chancellor Nagesh V Betkote.

He said, as per the instructions of the Higher Education Council, under State Higher Education Ministry, all remaining syllabus would be completed by first week of May. The in-charge VC held a meeting with the teaching faculty members in this regard, recently, and provided necessary guidance. A decision was taken to hold all internal exams online, to avoid delay.