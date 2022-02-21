Video of gorillas’ wrestling at Mysuru zoo goes viral

Video of gorillas’ wrestling bout at Mysuru zoo goes viral

Ajit Kulkarni, Director, Mysuru Zoo, said, the video is of gorilla siblings Demba and Thabo

TR Satish Kumar
TR Satish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 21 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 19:54 ist
Demba (8 years) and Thabo (14 years) were brought to Mysuru Zoo from Germany in August 2021. Credit: Special arrangement

A video of a gorillas’ wrestling bout at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) went viral on social media on Monday. The video is posted on the Facebook wall of the Director of Mysuru Zoo.

Ajit Kulkarni, Director, Mysuru Zoo, said, the video is of gorilla siblings Demba and Thabo.

Also Read — The long and tall of Mysuru giraffe’s Guwahati trip

It has to be recalled that Demba (8 years) and Thabo (14 years) were brought to Mysuru Zoo from Germany in August 2021, under an animal exchange programme. The zoo had no gorillas after the death of Polo in 2014. Polo was the lone gorilla in the country when he died. Polo was a gift to the Mysuru Zoo from the Dublin Zoo in 1995.

The enclosure of Demba and Thabo was set up by Infosys Foundation, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

mysuru zoo
Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 