Video of gorillas’ wrestling bout at Mysuru zoo goes viral

A video of a gorillas’ wrestling bout at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) went viral on social media on Monday. The video is posted on the Facebook wall of the Director of Mysuru Zoo.

Ajit Kulkarni, Director, Mysuru Zoo, said, the video is of gorilla siblings Demba and Thabo.

It has to be recalled that Demba (8 years) and Thabo (14 years) were brought to Mysuru Zoo from Germany in August 2021, under an animal exchange programme. The zoo had no gorillas after the death of Polo in 2014. Polo was the lone gorilla in the country when he died. Polo was a gift to the Mysuru Zoo from the Dublin Zoo in 1995.

The enclosure of Demba and Thabo was set up by Infosys Foundation, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore.

