Video on ‘Chota Pakistan’ goes viral on social media

The video is of a gathering of Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

  • May 05 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 05:19 ist
A video clipping of a procession of Muslims at Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk with a voice-over ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’ (Kavalande means mini-Pakistan) has gone viral on social media.

The video is of a gathering of Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday. They were taking out a procession in the village as shown in the 30-second video and the voice-over is heard as ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’. Kavalande has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan said it has come to his notice that the particular video, that sends a wrong message, has gone viral on social media. “An investigation will be conducted into this incident,” he said.

The Kavalabde police said, “Those participating in the procession have not raised this slogan. The leaders instruct the people to leave for their homes, after offering worship at the Dargah in front of the police station. But, a person, probably the one shooting the video, has given the voice-over. A probe is on, into this incident”.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in response to a question on the incident, said that he will ask the Mysuru SP there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

