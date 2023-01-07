Vidhana Soudha was corruption bank of Congress when it was in power, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Vidhana Soudha was not just a shopping complex but the corruption bank of Congress when the party was in power in Karnataka.

Reacting to the statements of Opposition leaders that Vidhana Soudha had become a shopping mall following the seizure of Rs 10.5 lakh unaccounted cash from a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said, "During the Congress government in the State, Rs 22 lakh was found in the office of minister Puttarangashetty. But there was no inquiry, his statement was also not taken, and there was no investigation. They closed the case by handing it over to ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau). So, Vidhana Soudha was not a shopping complex but a corruption bank of Congress then."

On the allegations of Opposition leaders about photos and videos of himself and other leaders of the BJP party with Santro Ravi, Bommai said, "All are created. Using the existing digital technology, anyone can create any such photo."

He said that based on the photos, one cannot come to any conclusion. "Following a complaint by a woman about him, I have directed the Mysuru city police to do a detailed investigation to know his background, his involvement in different activities in various fields," he said.

"We have taken it seriously. I have directed the police to investigate not just this case but all the previous cases about him. It is said that he had contacts with the Opposition parties and Opposition leaders in the past 20 years. So, the police will investigate all his contacts too. Based on the evidence, the right action will be initiated. The investigation has begun. There is no question of saving anyone," Bommai added.

Responding to a question, Bommai also informed that all the measures are being taken for the participation of a tableau from the State at the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in Delhi.