Vishwanath aspires for ministerial berth

Even though the candidature of disqualified MLA A H Vishwanath from Hunsur Assembly bypolls is doubtful, he is keen on becoming a minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

Vishwanath, speaking to DH over the phone, said, he welcomes the Supreme Court’s judgement. “I will decide on contesting the election, after holding a discussion with my supporters and leaders,” he said.

“I am an aspirant for a ministerial berth and Yediyurappa will decide on it. It is a fact that the names of other BJP leaders are doing the rounds (for the Hunsur segment). But, I am the MLA, who won and resigned. I will wait and watch developments,” Vishwanath said.