War of words between SaRa, AHV continues

The spat between MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and disqualified MLA A H Vishwanath continued on Monday with Mahesh counter-attacking Vishwanath.

Mahesh, in a press conference here, came down heavily on Vishwanath and challenged of retiring from politics if Vishwanath proved the allegations against him were false.

Mahesh said that he did not target anyone personally throughout his political career. “Vishwanath is anti-Constitution. Thus, I invite him to Chamundeshwari temple to deny my allegations before the deity,” he said. Mahesh had alleged that Vishwanath was sold out for crores of rupees to resign as JD(S) MLA.

Vishwanath had challenged Mahesh for a debate and swear on the Constitution on Sunday. Mahesh said, “Vishwanath is anti-Constitution and he failed to keep the promise made when he took oath as MLA. Vishwanath has no regards for Constitution. Thus, let him come to Chamundeshwari Temple during Navarathri,” he said.

Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath is involved in KSRTC scrap bus dealing. “When I was minister, Vishwanath had asked a favor in connection with selling 2,000 scrap buses without inviting a tender. He had brought a scrap dealer from Mumbai. Vishwanath also recommended for a transfer. I did not support him because of his illegal activities and now, he is targetting me,” Mahesh said.

‘AHV blue boy’

Mahesh described Vishwanath as a ‘blue boy’ for alleging that Mahesh was involved in production of ‘adult films’.

“Vishwanath enacted in such movies. I have a document and also know about his heroin,” Mahesh said.

Mahesh also challenged Vishwanath to demand an investigation into the audio clipping that was released a few months back. An audio clipping, claimed to be a conversation between Vishwanath and a woman, was out. Mahesh claimed that the voice in the audio is of Vishwanath.

“Why he did not lodge a complaint if it was not his?” he asked.

Mahesh said that the villagers close their doors for Vishwanath, if he visits the villages in Hunsur Assembly constituency.