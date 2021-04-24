Weekend lockdown evokes good response in Mysuru

The weekend lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic evoked good response in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts of Karnataka on day one on Saturday. Except for minor violations, the lockdown was largely successful.

The curfew brought life to a halt barring essential services. The entry of tourists to hot spots like Chamundi Hill, Mysuru Zoo, Mysuru Palace, waterfalls, forest safari, bird sanctuaries, religious places in the region was closed. The streets, including Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, Mysuru-Ooty Highway, Mysuru-Kodagu road wore a deserted look.

Educational institutions, gymnasiums, cinema halls, shopping malls, yoga centres, swimming pools, theatres among the other non-essential services, remained closed. The Covid-19 testing and vaccination drives were held.

The essential goods shops were open between 6 am and 10 am. However, medical shops and outlets selling industries related to medicine and medical equipment were open. Hardly a few KSRTC buses and rickshaws provided service.

In Mysuru, Deputy Commissioners of Police A N Prakashgowda and Geeta Prasanna monitored the lockdown. The officers toured the city inspecting the security.

Prakashgowda said that the people appeared to be sensitive about the pandemic and many stayed indoors. The Police had blocked the ways by erecting barricades and men were deputed at vantage places.

The police seized a few vehicles in Hunsur and also imposed fines for the motorists for moving unnecessarily.

In Mandya also, the lockdown was total and the police caned a few people for roaming unnecessarily.

The Police allowed the movement of patients and essential services were available. The Police deputed men at vantage points and the personnel were on patrol.

In Chamarajanagar and Hassan too, the lockdown was almost total. However, Chamarajanagar police registered 52 cases and Hassan Police seized more than 30 vehicles for violation of norms.