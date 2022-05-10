White tigress gives birth to 3 cubs in Mysuru Zoo

The cubs are not albino

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 10 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 11:44 ist
CCTV grab of white tigress Thara with her three cubs at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru. Credit: Mysuru Zoo

A white (albino) tigress at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru has given birth to three cubs. The cubs are not albino.

According to a press note from the Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo Ajith Kulkarni, tigress Thara gave birth to the cubs on April 26, 2022.

“These cubs are sired by male tiger named Rocky. The mother and the cubs are being closely monitored by animal keepers and zoo veterinary team. Thara is eight years old and Rocky is four years old. At present, the Mysuru Zoo houses nine male tigers, seven female and three cubs,” stated the press note.

