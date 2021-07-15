Wild elephant dies of eletrocution in Gundlupet

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Jul 15 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 22:43 ist
The carcass of the wild jumbo that died of electrocution at Alathuru village, in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday. Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild jumbo died of electrocution at Alathuru village, in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday.

Farmer Jagannath had sown groundnuts and had illegally supplied power to the fence to prevent the wild boars from straying into the field and destroying the plants. A 40-year-old female elephant that came in contact with the live wire and died of electrocution.

The village comes under Omkar forest range, within Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits. The Forest department officers have visited the spot and booked a case against the landowner.

An elephant was electrocuted in the same region last year. Bandipur Tiger Project Director S R Natesh, held a meeting with the Cesc officials and urged them to take legal action against those violating the norms by illegal supply of power to fences.

