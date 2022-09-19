Wild elephant strays into village in Mysuru, triggers panic

A lone tusker on Monday morning entered the Budanuru village near H D Kote taluka in Mysuru district, creating panic among villagers.
As per preliminary information, the wild elephant damaged five houses. No casualty was reported.
The villagers gathered in large numbers and made noise to drive the elephant away, following which the tusker went into the forest.
