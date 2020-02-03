Woman murdered in broad daylight

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 03 2020, 16:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 16:02pm ist
Representative image

A lone woman was murdered in broad daylight at her house in Periyapatna town on Monday and the murderers robbed the house.

Kalavathi of Brahamana Beedi is deceased. Kalavathi was alone at her house when the miscreants entered and killed her. The Police are investigating the case.

Flash protest:

The residents of the street staged a flash protest against the Police, in front of a hospital where Kalavathi’s body was kept. The residents alleged that despite repeated cases of burglary, the Police have failed to take action against the accused.

