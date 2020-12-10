Woman PSI files rape cases against male sub-inspector

Woman PSI files rape cases against male sub-inspector

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 10 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 20:36 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A woman police sub-inspector (PSI) lodged a police complaint against a male PSI for allegedly raping her after promising of marriage.

The woman accused Narasimharaja SI Anand of sexually harassing her multiple times. She has lodged a complaint with Vijayanagar Police.

In her complaint, she has mentioned that Anand befriended her and took her to several places and abused sexually. The woman officer has stated that she was pregnant but, Anand managed to abort the foetus. The officer lodged a complaint after she learnt Anand is secretly married to another woman.

The Police have booked Anand under IPC sections 376, 406, 313, 354, 417, 504, 506 and 509.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

rape
Abortion
Karnataka
Vijayanagar

What's Brewing

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

New Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 minutes

New Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 minutes

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 