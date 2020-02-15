Yaduveer wants Mysuru Airport to be named after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

Scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar suggested to name the Mysuru Airport after his grandfather Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar, the last maharaja of the Mysuru state.

Yaduveer was addressing the gathering of the centenary celebrations of JC Wadiyar, organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department and History Department of JSS College for Women, here, on Saturday.

Earlier, MP Pratap Simha asked Wadiyar to suggest whether to name the airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar or JC Wadiyar. Simha said, “The Union government and the state government are planning to rename the airport.”

Yaduveer said that JC Wadiyar made remarkable contributions for civil aviation and his name is more suitable. “JC Wadiyar owned a aircraft after World War II and the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel used it on several occasions. JC Wadiyar helped in establishing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s largest defence and aerospace company,” he pointed out.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Suttur mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami were present.

Speaking to reporters, Yaduveer demanded the restoration of heritage structures Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building. He opposed the report of the Heritage Committee, which has suggested for reconstruction of the structures after demolition.

According to Yaduveer, the committee members, except N S Rangaraju, an archeologist, no other member are aware about heritage structures as all are civil engineers. The heritage structure was constructed using lime mortar and not cement. Thus, the report is not acceptable, he said.

According to him, Karnataka High Court has not ordered demolition of Devaraja Market. The court has directed to form a Heritage Committee and to decide, based on the suggestions of the committee. The claims of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner that the court has ordered for demolition, is wrong, Yaduveer said.