Yediyurappa should complete his term as CM: Deve Gowda

T R Satish Kumar
T R Satish Kumar, DHNS , Hassan,
  • Dec 13 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 00:55 ist

JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has wished that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should complete his term as chief minister.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Deve Gowda said advised the state government to address the grievances of KSRTC employees as common people bearing the brunt of protest.

Replying to a question on Siddaramaiah questioning Deve Gowda whether the latter had ever ploughed land, Deve Gowda said: “Siddaramaiah is a great man.

I will not comment on him. Let him grow more”.

Deve Gowda said that he was suffering from lower back pain and he will attend political meets after availing ayurvedic treatment. He said that he would be away from political activities until he recovers. JD(S) leaders H D Kumaraswamy, Bandeppa Kashampur and others would take care of the political developments, he said.

H D Deve Gowda
B S Yediyurappa
KSRTC

