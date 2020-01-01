N-K activists' attempt to hoist separate flag foiled

A group of activists of Uttara Karnataka Horata Samithi on Wednesday renewed their push for separate statehood for north Karnataka by staging a protest at Hirebagewadi in the taluk. When the agitating activists tried to hoist the separatist flag near the Hanuman Temple, the alert police prevented them from doing so and detained them.

The activists, led by the district president of the Samithi Adivesh Itagi, gathered at Chavadi Circle and raised slogans demanding separate statehood for north Karnataka.

Addressing the activists, the Samithi president said, “The successive governments have neglected north Karnataka. The region has not seen any development. H D Kumaraswamy, when in power, had assured that the offices of the nine major departments would be shifted to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi in 15 days. But that didn’t happen, he complained.

The region would see development only if it gets separate statehood. Hence, we are demanding a separate state for north Karnataka, he added.