Nadda calls for defeating 'divisive' Siddaramaiah, corrupt Cong

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday gave a clarion call to his party workers to work towards defeating divisive leaders like Siddaramaiah and casteist parties Congress and Janata Dal(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally during his roadshow, as part of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra here, Nadda said that the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had been the fountainhead of divisive politics in the state. As the chief minister, he issued orders to release Popular Front of India (PFI) workers and tried to divide a prominent community, he charged.

"Everyone knows what the PFI and its workers stand for. This was an outright communal organisation and its workers believed in spreading hate. They were let off by Siddaramaiah when he was the chief minister. He also triggered a movement to divide a community. A harmonious community that had never raised the demand for a separate religion. However, Siddaramaiah brazenly instigated such a divisive movement. He should be taught a lesson for doing these things and he should be defeated," he said.

Launching a broadside against the JD(S) and the Congress, Nadda termed both parties as 'brothers in arms' in perpetuating corruption, casteism, communalism and nepotism at all levels and at all the time. "For these two parties, power is not a means to help people but to help their families. Therefore, voters should not waste their votes by casting their votes to these parties. Any vote will only embolden these parties to believe in what they are perpetuating for such a long time," he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP state unit president K Annamalai alleged that both JD(S) and Congress are in a race to tell lies. "The Congress party's poll promise of paying Rs 2,000 per ration card is a replica of Tamil Nadu DMK's poll promise of paying Rs 1,000 to each ration card two years ago. Two years on, the DMK has failed to implement its promise. Karnataka will also face a similar situation, if the people vote for Congress," he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka taking a dig at the JD(S) said, "Despite being in power for 14 months in 2018 to 2019, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy could not save his own government. What is the guarantee that he will be able to give a stable government this time? So, the people should not vote for him or his party," he said.