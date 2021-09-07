Nadda lauds Bommai on BJP's performance in civic polls

Nadda congratulates Bommai, workers for BJP performance in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 12:18 ist
BJP President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

Thanking people for "trusting" BJP in local body elections in Karnataka, BJP President J P Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the saffron party's performance in elections in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi. 

In a bittersweet result for the ruling BJP, the saffron party swept the Belagavi city corporation election, but failed to cross the majority mark in its bastion of Hubballi-Dharwad and finished second in Kalaburagi. 

"Thanks to people friendly policies of Hon PM @narendramodi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time. It’s matter of pride that @BJP4Karnataka has emerged as single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation & performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation," Nadda wrote on Twitter.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

J P Nadda
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Belagavi
Hubballi
Dharwad
Kalaburagi

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 