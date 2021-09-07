Nadda congratulates Bommai, workers for BJP performance in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi polls

Thanking people for "trusting" BJP in local body elections in Karnataka, BJP President J P Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the saffron party's performance in elections in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
In a bittersweet result for the ruling BJP, the saffron party swept the Belagavi city corporation election, but failed to cross the majority mark in its bastion of Hubballi-Dharwad and finished second in Kalaburagi.
"Thanks to people friendly policies of Hon PM @narendramodi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time. It’s matter of pride that @BJP4Karnataka has emerged as single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation & performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation," Nadda wrote on Twitter.
Thanks to people friendly policies of Hon PM @narendramodi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time.
It’s matter of pride that @BJP4Karnataka has emerged as single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation & performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation.
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 7, 2021
More to follow...
