Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedikegala Okkuta writes to PM seeking action against KSE over Shivamogga blast

Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedikegala Okkuta has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the blast in stone crusher unit at Hunasodu village in Shivamogga taluk that claimed the lives of six persons.

In the letter, the okkuta General Secretary K V Vasanth Kumar has stated that Shivamogga MLA and District In-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa must be held liable for the blast incident.

The minister had directed the officials concerned not to initiate action against illegal mining activities in the district, he alleged."Therefore, the officials of Mines & Geology department remained silent spectators.

As a result, six workers lost their lives in the blast. After the incident, the minister directed district administration to halt illegal mining activities in the region. This is nothing but a drama. Hence, the Centre must take action against the minister, he demanded.

The office-bearers of okkuta have signed the letter.