Nagendra claims he will be minister soon

Congress MLA from Bellary Rural B Nagendra on Monday said he will be taking oath as a minister on July 10.

"I will not resign as MLA. There is no need for it. I will be taking oath as a minister on July 10,” he told reporters on seeking his reaction to Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh’s resignation.

Nagendra’s claim to become minister has sparked speculation that the coalition partners - the Congress and JD(S) - were planning Cabinet reshuffle to save the government. It is said the Congress might ask its ministers who are loyal to the party to quit Cabinet in order to accommodate some disgruntled MLAs.

Nagendra is among a dozen Congress MLAs who are aspiring to become ministers.