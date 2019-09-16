NAL eyes domestic market with Saras-2

Despite the troubled history of NAL’s Saras light airliner, the Mark II version of the aircraft is set to undergo wind tunnel testing in November which will set the type on a course to production, officials said.

Dr Harsh Vardan, Minister of Sciences and Technology, who visited National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) on Monday, said that the twin-engined turboprop Saras Mark II light transport could boost regional connectivity.

While the 19-seat Mark II has completed 23 test flights over the last four years, NAL appears conflicted about how the aircraft will be powered - through push-propeller engines or tractor-propeller engines.

“Wind tunnel testing for the pusher configuration has been completed, and November’s trials will test the design in tractor-propeller configuration to see if performance is improved,” said Jitendra Jadhav, director of NAL.

“In five to six years, certification will be completed and we expect production to begin at HAL, Kanpur by 2026,” he added.

However, big questions remain about the Saras’ safety record considering a 2009 crash which claimed three lives. NAL has invested in a new aircraft integration facility, dubbed the “Iron Bird,” which will educate pilots, flight engineers and technicians on the systems and operations of the aircraft.

Dr Vardhan participated in the stone-laying ceremony for the new 40,000 square-foot facilities near Old Airport Road.

The centre will allow for pre-installation checks for line replaceable units such as landing gear, hydraulic systems, flight control systems and electrical systems.

NAL said that Saras Mark II has already attracted a commitment from the Indian Air Force for 15 machines, with a requirement for another 45. However, the company has its eyes on the civilian market, with the company hoping to sell 100 machines to regional airlines.