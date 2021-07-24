Nalin Kateel heaps praise on Yediyurappa

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel was, on Saturday, full of praise for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, saying that the latter had tackle the floods and the Covid crisis effectively.

Yediyurappa had overcome many a challenge and helped the poor, Kateel said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of the party’s office-bearers.

As Kateel described the agitations led by Yediyurappa and the manner in which he had built the BJP in Karnataka, it seemed like a farewell speech for the chief minister.

He also referred to Yediyurappa’s concern for farmers and how he took out padayatras to the take the party’s message across the state.

Congratulating the chief minister on completing two years in office, the state BJP chief said Karnataka was in the third position in implementing the schemes of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Kateel also claimed that the Yediyurappa government had resolved the Mahadayi and Mekedatu water disputes.