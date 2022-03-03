Nalin Kumar Kateel flays Siddaramaiah for Ukraine evacuation remark

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan condemned the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s remark on the evacuation operation of stranded people from Ukraine and termed it as an "irresponsible statement".

Siddaramaiah had stated that the government had failed in getting back the stranded students. Kateel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a team of ministers are making all efforts to evacuate the stranded people in war-torn Ukraine. The Congress is engaged in politicising the issue. For the sake of opposing, they are opposing everything. Let the Congress reveal the number of people who were evacuated by the Congress-led government in the past. The statement of Siddaramaiah is an insult to the country.”

C N Ashwath Narayan said, “The Central government has made all arrangements to evacuate the stranded. The Congress leaders lack information on the number of people who have been evacuated so far. Discussions will be held on bringing in reforms in medical education in the future. The present priority is to get back our stranded students from Ukraine.”

