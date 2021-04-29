Nandini milk parlours open from 6 am to 8 pm in Karnataka

Nandini milk parlours open from 6 am-8 pm in Karnataka

  • Apr 29 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 02:47 ist
Revising its earlier guidelines, the state government has decided to permit Nandini milk parlours across Karnataka to function from 6 am till 8 pm, a government order in this regard stated on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had restricted all essential services from 6 am up to 10 am every day. With the revised order, all Nandini parlours will be able to operate for fourteen hours every day.

