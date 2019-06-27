'Natural' problems in alliance will be resolved: Siddu

Saying that problems like the difference of opinion and criticism are natural in an alliance, Coalition Government Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah noted that such issues would be resolved and the government would continue.

"During the meeting of the Congress leaders held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, nobody said that alliance with the JD(S) was the reason for the defeat of the Congress in Lok Sabha elections. Several issues including reasons for the defeat were discussed in the meeting, but all of them cannot be discussed openly," he said.

On his way to Badami, Siddaramaiah told media persons at Hubballi Airport on Thursday that issues like strengthening the party from booth-level, the appointment of KPCC office-bearers and formation of Panchayat-level committees were discussed in the meeting.

In reaction to MLC Basavaraj Horatti statement about the possibility of mid-term elections, Siddaramaiah said, "Some have 'Divyajnana', but I know that there would be no mid-term polls".

On Ahinda

There is no need to organise separate Ahinda convention, as the Congress Party is in favour of Ahinda communities and social justice, Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy threatening YTPS employees in Raichur on Wednesday, he said, "it is not correct to react without knowing the context of his statement".

Congress leaders Vinay Kulkarni, Altaf Halwoor, Aniulkumar Pati, and others were present.