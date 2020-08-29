NCB may serve notices on Sandalwood actors

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials may shortly serve notices on a few Sandalwood actors, musicians and others. Following the arrest of a drug peddler in Mumbai, the NCB officials have been tipped off about the peddlers in Bengaluru.

They conducted raids at three places in East Bengaluru and arrested three peddlers - Anika D, Anoop M and R Ravindran.

According to NCB officials, the suspects - who are currently in judicial custody - have already given detailed statements during their interrogation revealing some big names of Sandalwood, including actors, musicians and television artists.

Anika is said to have many friends in the film industry and she is also the classmate of one of the actors, who has acted in films in three languages of South India.

According to sources, Anika came into close contact with several actors and musicians. She allegedly supplied MDMA pills during rave parties and special parties in the farmhouses and residences of the actors.