Need to restart war against caste system: Savarkar's grandson

Satyaki Savarkar, grandson of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, said on Saturday, that there was a need to re-start the war against caste system that had been initiated by his grandfather.

He was speaking at the 'Savarkar Samrajya' programme organised here.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "my grandfather Savarkar wanted to end caste system in the country. He fought against it till his death. Savarkar wanted to unite all Hindus, irrespective of caste. The time is ripe to restart the war against caste system."

Referring to the incident that took place in Shivamogga on Independence day, he said without knowing that Shivamogga is the centre of Hindus' strength, some people opposed putting up his banner. As a result, Savarkar's ideals spread across Karnataka.

"Uniting Hindus was the dream of Savarkar and anti-national elements are still around us. In order to fight against such forces, the Hindutva mantra of Savarkar must be disseminated among the people," Satyaki said.

Karnataka Devasthana Samvardhana Samsthe co-ordinator Manohar Matad said it was Savarkar who had instilled confidence among Indians by calling the Indian Rebellion of 1857 as the first freedom struggle.

Referring to Savarkar's days in Andaman jail, he said Britishers were converting inmates of the prison to Christianity by forcing them to eat beef. But Savarkar transformed them into Hindus by offering Ganga water and tulasi to them.

Also, he started 'patita pavana mandir' for people of all castes. Dalits are still working as priests there, Matad said.

He said Savarkar had politely declined the offer to join Congress and he told a press conference in 1965 that he would have become a traitor if he had joined Congress.

Former minister K S Eshwarappa and former zilla panchayat member K E Kantesh also spoke on the occasion.

A statue of V D Savarkar was unveiled on the occasion. Eshwarappa and Satyaki offered floral tributes to it.