Negative Covid-19 report not older than 72 hours must for Karnataka travellers to enter Goa

Negative Covid report must to enter Goa from Karnataka

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 03:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Passengers travelling from Karnataka to Goa must carry Covid-negative reports not older than 72 hours prior to their entry in the destination state, the South Western Railway has said. 

In a news release, the railways cited a recent notification by the Goa government to issue the advisory. 

Goa has directed that no passenger can enter the state after May 10 unless they possess a Covid-negative report that’s not older than 72 hours. Only residents of Goa, those entering the state for work or those who are fully vaccinated (two doses) will be exempted as long as they produce the documents. 

 

Goa
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
South Western Railway

