NEP-2020 is moulding children to keep up with global pace, says official at conference hosted by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has transformed the education system in moulding the children to keep up with the global pace, in the changing times, said, Menaxi Jain, DC and Director, Zonal Institute of Education and Training, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

"NEP-2020 is promoting critical thinking and encouraging scientific temperament among children," added Nutan Punj, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Siddartha Nagar.

Ahead of the third anniversary of NEP-2020, they highlighted the benefits of implementation of NEP for three years, at a joint press conference hosted by KV Siddartha Nagar on Thursday.

Also Read | Tripura to implement NEP in general degree colleges

A two-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) of the Union government will be held in New Delhi on July 29 and July 30 on the occasion of the third anniversary of NEP-2020.

Ahead of this, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Siddartha Nagar, and all other central government schools of Mysuru including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Limited (BRBNMPL), and 83 CBSE schools of Mysuru have come together along with regional officers of KVS, CBSE, State Department of School Education & Literacy, to host activities including the planting of seedlings and others to celebrate the third anniversary of NEP.

Madhusoodanan J, Principal, JNV Mysuru said, "NEP of 1986 was followed for 34 years. Ever since NEP-2020 was implemented, the activities held, beyond curriculum and syllabus have multiplied manifolds in central government schools like KV, JNV and other CBSE schools compared to the previous NEP period. These activities like Science and Social Science exhibitions, Children's Science Congress, interaction with role models and others have paved the way for practical, field-based learning. It has shifted the traditional route of learning to experiential learning with an understanding of basic concepts. All this has enhanced the pleasure and joy of learning among children. All these programmes are padded with initiatives of NEP like the NIPUN initiative (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numbers), students' progress for intervention to bridge learning gaps.”

Vocational education to impart skills during the school education period to children, by setting up units like a bakery unit is also being taken up, he said.

He said that NEP is helping explore the unique capabilities and innate talent of each student. All these are helping for the holistic development of the students and preparing children for life after school. There are provisions to learn regional languages, he added.

Nutan Punj informed that adequate faculty members and a better learning environment with technology integration, digital learning platforms like smart classes and other adequate infrastructure are provided by the Union Government to implement NEP. Teachers are provided adequate training with the help of workshops and others to improve the quality of teaching.