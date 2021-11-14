NEP to help improve students' employability: Minister

The first conclave on the National Education Policy (NEP) was held in the city on Saturday, jointly by the state government and the the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

Inaugurating the conclave on ‘NEP for strategising the future of higher education,’ Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan assured that the implementation of NEP will increase employment rate in the state.

“NEP will definitely increase employability level of students by the time they graduate. The employability level of the candidates currently is around 20 per cent and that will be increased with the implementation of NEP in higher education,” the minister said.

Denying the charges that education will become commercialised with the implementation of NEP, the minister said, “NEP will be more beneficial for students from disadvantaged sections and studying at government-run institutions. There is no question of commercialisation.”

Tom M Joseph, executive director, strategy and development, ISDC UK, Teresa Jacobs executive director - learning, ISDC, and Prof Gopalakrishna Joshi, executive director, state higher education council were present.

