Netizens decry ‘Modi illiterate’ tweet by Congress

A tweet by the D K Shivakumar-led Congress dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘illiterate’ went viral on Monday and was decried by netizens and BJP sympathisers for being in bad taste.

“Congress built schools, but Modi didn’t study. There was an adult education programme and still Modi didn’t study. Despite the prohibition of beggary, those who chose the lazy life of begging have pushed citizens of this country towards poverty. The country is suffering because of #HebbettuGiraakiModi,” the Congress tweeted.

This was just one of the many tweets the Congress posted with that hashtag referring to Modi as an illiterate or ‘angootha chhaap’, a belittling Hindi expression.

The BJP shot back thus: “Yes, our PM is different from your leaders. As PM, he didn’t light a woman’s cigarette, didn’t dance in a bar and hasn’t been caught transporting drugs. His is a life dedicated to the nation, not his family,” the BJP said.

