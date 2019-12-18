New app to solve teachers’ problems soon: Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that a new mobile application is being developed and will be released in 20 days to solve the problems of schoolteachers and lecturers of pre-university colleges.

Speaking at an educational convention and interaction programme, organised by the Academy of Political Science at Achievers International Public School, Sathanur village, in the taluk, on Wednesday, he said, “There will be no need for teachers and lecturers to approach the DDPI and DDPU offices for official work. The new app is being developed to help them. The teachers can share their problems on the app and it will be solved”.

Speaking about the teachers deployed for election duty, the minister said, “I understand that deploying teachers for election duty affects students. Teachers engaged for months together is not right. They should not be involved in any other work except academics. I have written to the Election Commission in this regard”.

Transfer Act

Suresh Kumar explained that he had to face the heat for the transfer policy, the very day he took charge as the minister. “Compulsory transfer is punishment. It will affect the standard of education. Teachers should be transferred to places of their choice. A new legislation is being planned to implement a teacher-friendly transfer policy. The bill in this regard will be introduced in the next Assembly session,” he said.

The Minister assured that the proposal for appointing ‘D’ group employees for PU colleges would be included in the budget.

About 600 posts of principals, lying vacant in PU colleges, will be filled soon, he added.

Toilets

When asked about the lack of toilets in many schools and colleges, Suresh Kumar said, it has come to his notice. A list will be made and measures will be taken to construct toilets, on priority, at the earliest, he assured. He disclosed that MLC Marithibbegowda has offered to build toilets, with his constituency development fund at the government PU colleges at Sargur Handpost and Santhebachahalli.

Political Science

Political Science is important for all citizens. Steps have been taken to make the students speak about the preamble of the Constitution on Constitution Day, he said.

Suresh Kumar explained that his mother served as a teacher for 37 years. I have a debt to repay to the Department of Education and I am happy for getting an opportunity to serve the department, he said.

MLC Marithibbegowda, DDPU G R Geetha, DDPI R Raghunandan, PU College principal K C Nagaraju and Political Science Academy district president G N Nagesh were present.