New Congress president soon, says Gundu Rao

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao hinted at changes in the party make up of the state, following the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled in Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that they were yet to know who the new president of the party will be. Following the appointment of party president efforts will be made to strengthen the party, he said.

He attacked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for allegedly buying several Congress MLAs. “Yediyurappa has spent Rs 1,000 crore to buy MLAs. Where did the money come from? Is the money black or white?,” he questioned.

Accusing the Centre of misleading the people of the country, he said that the Centre was doing little to address the problems of economic crisis and growing unemployment in the country. “Thousands of factories have shut shop,” he added.