New DPR for Kuduchi-Bagalkot railway line soon: Angadi

Works for the Kuduchi-Bagalkot railway line will commence after both Belagavi and Bagalkot District Administrations make land available for the 142 km railway line. Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the works will be prepared along with the estimates after land being handed over and we expect to commence the works within five months of land acquisition, informed Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

Angadi conducted meeting of elected representatives and officials from Belagavi and Bagalkot districts and South Western Railway (SWR) at the Deputy Commissioners office here on Saturday to expedite the works.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Angadi said, land acquisition process if commenced will facilitate to prepare DPR and release funds for the project. Land required for the project was 2487 acres and 1301 acres has been acquired so far. The project will be implemented on a cost-sharing basis with state and centre contributing 50% each. During the meeting Assistant Commissioners from Chikkodi, Raibag and Bailhongal in Belagavi and from Bagalkot have assured to meet the demands at the earliest.

Works for the railway line from Bagalkot to Kajjidoni has been completed and further has to be done, but not taken off during resistance by landowners at Lokapur in Bagalkot. As the line passes from the limestone area, alignment to has been changed.

Bagalkot officials have assured to resolve the land issues at the earliest to facilitate the works, he said.

Kuduchi-Bagalkot railway line will benefit sugar and cement industries from both the districts and also open gateway for exporting sugar. Employment opportunities for local youth will also be created, he stated.

Angadi said, estimates prepared in the year 2010-11 had anticipated cost of Rs 986.30 crore for the project. With a decade passing and land acquisition process yet to be completed, new DPR with changed alignments will be prepared and the costs of the project could be estimated.

Earlier during the meeting, MLA Veeranna Charantimath suggested that meeting presided by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa be convened regarding the land acquisition process and funds to be released. Details of the project if given to the chief minister will become helpful.

He also suggested commencing works from Belagavi district as the land acquisition process in Bagalkot was yet to complete. SWR General Manager A K Singh said that as the project has been delayed, works should be commenced from the available funds and commence land acquisition process. Funds for land acquisition if pending from the railways will be released soon.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath and Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Captain Rajendra gave details of the status of the project.