New food delivery app gives jobs to unemployed

Pove, an online food delivery app, was launched by entrepreneur Keshava Prasad Muliya in Madikeri.

During a programme organised at Cauvery Hall, Kodagu Hotels, Restaurants and Resorts Association president B R Nagendra Prasad expressed concern over the loss of employment among the educated youth due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The food delivery app is an effort to provide employment to the local youth. Youth should make use of it,” he said.

Youth have returned to their native after losing employment. There is a need to give them a platform for employment. The Central government too has been giving several facilities for the unemployed to take up self-employment. Youth should make use of the opportunities, he added.

Hotel association advisor Anil H T said that projects that aim at self-reliance were the backbone of the country.

Muliya Jewellers Managing Director Keshava Prasad Muliya said that the app would benefit the unemployed. There is a need to expand the business activities by keeping Madikeri as headquarter.

Jayaprakash, Pove app partner, said, “The app will provide service in Madikeri initially. Later, it will be extended to the entire district and state. Already, 20 youth from Kodagu have been employed.”