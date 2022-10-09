New law saved 6,000 cattle from slaughter: Data

As many as 6,721 cows were prevented from being sent to abattoirs since January 2021 when the new anti-slaughter law came into effect, government data shows.

However, with only six government goshalas up and running, the task of rehabilitating stray cattle is upon 219 privately-run shelters, which get just Rs 17.50 towards upkeep of each and every bovine. These private goshalas currently house 35,425 cattle.

In December 2021, there were 190 private goshalas sheltering 32,547 cattle.

Under the new law, Mysuru has seen the highest number of cattle rescued from slaughter at 1,550, followed by Tumakuru (635), Belagavi (500) and Bengaluru Urban (429) districts, according to data from the Animal Husbandry department.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act has imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffalo aged above 13 years. This forces farmers to either take care of cows even after they become barren or simply abandon them.

The abandoned cows end up in goshalas. “Such cattle don’t survive. They’re habituated to eating plastic at garbage dump sites so much that they can’t digest good fodder,” Sanganabasappa Sajjan from Shri Siddeshwar Samsthe in Vijayapura, headed by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, said. The Samsthe runs a goshala that houses over 500 cattle.

Sajjan said that the government’s grants are inadequate. “We need at least Rs 100 for every cattle daily,” he said, adding that his goshalas depend on philanthropy to make ends meet.

In the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, which has a stringent anti-slaughter law similar to Karnataka, stray cattle became a major poll issue. Anticipating a similar problem, the state government decided to open 100 goshalas (which includes one in every district).

Also, the government launched the Punyakoti scheme under which 167 cows have been adopted so far.

Six government-run goshalas are operational - Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Kolar. Authorities are identifying land for the remaining shelters.

Lawmakers have been warning the government that the threat of stray cattle becoming a major issue in Karnataka is real.

“Look at highways. Stray cattle are a cause of concern,” Congress MLC Prakash Rathod, who raised a question on goshalas in the legislature session last month, said. “Earlier, if the cattle lost reproductive capacity, the farmer could send the animals to a slaughterhouse. Under the new law, the farmer invariably abandons the cattle. And, the government doesn’t have enough land in villages and taluks to start new goshalas,” he said.