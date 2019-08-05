New MD appointed for KMF

The state government on Monday appointed B C Satish as the managing director of Karnataka Milk Federation. He was previously additional registrar of co-operative societies and managing director of Karnataka State Co-Operative Housing Federation Limited.

The government also posted G C Prakash as Commissioner of Bengaluru Development Authority in place of N Manjula. Prakash was formerly the Commissioner of Labour Department. In another transfer, M V Venkatesh, director of Horticulture Department as Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district.