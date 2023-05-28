New Parliament houses replicas of Maski edict, Sannati sculpture

The new Parliament building that was inaugurated on Sunday has left people of Kalyana Karnataka (KK) proud.

An art installation in the building features replicas of the famous Maski rock edict of Emperor Ashoka and a sculpture from the historic Sannati, where Ashoka is seen with his wife and children. That apart, an ancient map of India also features names of Koppal as Kopabal and Maski.

Maski is in Raichur district, Sannati in Kalaburagi and Koppal in Koppal district of the KK region.

To commemorate achievements of Emperor Ashoka, an art installation has been created in the new Parliament building. The installation features the replicas of Maski rock edict, limestone sculpture of Ashoka with his family that was found in Sannati.

Also Read | Never thought I'd sit in new Parliament in my lifetime, I did now at age 91: Deve Gowda

"A map dating to the period of Maurya and Shatavahana dynasties has also been installed. The map features the names of the then prominent places in the state like Maski in Raichur and Kopabal (Koppal)," said Historian and Archeologist Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar.

In 1915, C Beadon, a mining engineer, discovered Ashoka's rock edict in Brahmi script on a hillock near Maski.

The edict mentions Emperor Ashoka as 'Devanampriya Asoka' and is said to be one of the earliest edicts of the king, said Historian Dr Channabasaiah Hiremutt.

The mention of the historical places of the KK region in the new Parliament building has left many people, including experts, happy.